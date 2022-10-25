This year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ is partnering with Laurens District 55 High School to provide curriculum opportunities that teach students important leadership skills to help make a difference in their community.
Twenty-nine students were selected by Laurens District 55 High School to participate in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program empowering students to make an Impact Through Action.
Through a year-long curriculum, students learn timeless leadership principles like teamwork, communication, and innovation by engaging in monthly “Leader Labs.” These principles are put into practice when the students plan and execute an Impact Project benefiting their local community, such as a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter or a can drive for a local food bank. The students don’t just learn about leadership in the classroom, they live it out by serving and making an impact.
“We are excited to partner with [Laurens 55 to equip our next generation of leaders with the skills they need to show care in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick- fil-A, Inc. “Through Laurens Chick-fil-A restaurant’s partnership with Laurens 55 school district students learn how to demonstrate leadership and give back to those in need.”
Last year, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy reached 28,500 high school students. Since the inception of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, over 160,000 students have participated, positively impacting over 2.5 million people in local communities across the country. The program is fully funded through generous sponsorships from local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Operators, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and Coca-Cola.
To learn more about Chick-fil-A Leader Academy visit www.chickfilaleaderacademy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.