Twenty-five Laurens District High School students, elected by their teachers, participated in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy kickoff event on Friday, September 17.
The purpose of the Leader Academy is to invest in the next generation of leaders, and make an impact in Laurens County. These students will be challenged and stretched out of their comfort zones to make an impact through action.
Chick-fil-A Laurens County Operator David Malone spoke to the students about leadership, and provided lunch.
Over the course of the next year, students will learn about Vision and Values, Servant Leadership, Teamwork, Innovation, Communication, and Impact. They will also complete 2 community service projects, one in December and the other in March.
