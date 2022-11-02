Did you know that race, ethnicity, level of poverty, and test scores are not the top predictors of high school student graduation? Matthew Ferguson, Executive Director of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (SC EOC), recently shared this information with the Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) school and district administrators.
Ferguson shared that, “students who end their first year in high school on-track (as defined in CCSR study) were almost four times more likely to graduate from high school than those who were off-track.”
In the academic year 2021–22, Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas began the collaboration with Laurens District High School (LDHS) administrators to get LDHS ninth grade students to commit to staying on track with their academics and finishing high school. Dr. Thomas envisioned an impactful event that mirrors a high school senior graduation ceremony.
On October 21, 2021, the first Commitment to Commencement was held for the Class of 2025.
The second Commitment to Commencement was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the LDHS Class of 2026. The event began with LDHS students’ procession to the gym, followed by the Presentation of Colors by the LDHS NJROTC Color Guard, a welcome message from Principal Lewis Compton, remarks from Superintendent Thomas, a speech from guest speaker Hayward Jean and presentation of certificates
Dr. Thomas reminded students that their pledge to give their full effort for four years to graduate requires hard work, dedication, perseverance, learning, studying, and sacrifice. Jean, Orangeburg County School District’s Director of Student Services, encouraged students on achieving their goals.
LDHS Assistant Principal Jennifer Robinson shared that this event is impactful because it has brought about a strong school spirit and a great sense of excitement from teachers, students, and the community. Further, based on the performance of students who attended the first Commitment to Commencement, Robinson already noted that overall, those students are on-target on their learning in 10th grade.
Nehemiah Fernandez, a freshman student and a member of the LDHS football team, offered another strong testimony on the power of Commitment to Commencement. He said, “it makes me want to graduate. My eyes were opened.” Nehemiah not only looks forward to graduating from high school and college, but he also plans to pursue a Masters in Education.
