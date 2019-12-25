Laurens District 55 High School Teacher J.D. Huff has continued to bring his classroom community together with local businesses for his Student of the Month initiative.
Students in each of his three classes use their cell phones to enter the name of a classmate who gets their vote as Student of the Month; the process is open to all students and completely decided by their peers.
Every student gets his or her time in the spotlight when randomly picked as the Student of the Day; their duties include handing out class materials, calling on classmates to read selected passages, and sharing their personal and academic goals for the week before trying to make three out of seven goal shots on the classroom basketball hoop.
It is the title of Student of the Month that gets the winners recognition from their classmates and prizes from Laurens companies.
Last month’s theme was sports in recognition of LDHS’ region championship in football.
Jessi Boone: winner of a free month’s membership to the Family YMCA of Laurens, courtesy of Brian Harlan (pictured with employee Lauren Lynch)
Justin Leopard: winner of two free tickets to a Charlotte Hornets basketball game at Spectrum Center, courtesy of Calvin Whitmire
Douglas Jenkins: winner of a free personal training session from Laurens Fitness Center, courtesy of David Ash
Calvin Whitmire, founder and director of the Bridging the Gap Advocacy, is a big presence in the school district as well as the community.
“Our goal is to show young people we care about what they do and honor them with this. It is an honor to come back and be part of this Student of the Month initiative and to work within the district,” he said.
David Ash, a 1983 graduate of LDHS, added, “I’m honored to give something back to the community and to give something for someone’s overall health.”
Pictured from left: Calvin Whitmire, Justin Leopard, Jessi Boone, Lauren Lynch, Douglas Jenkins, David Ash, JD Huff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.