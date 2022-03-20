LDHS students recently participated in the Agriculture Festival at SC Governor's School of Agriculture Pig Show.
Results include:
Jaden Wilhelm- 3rd in showmanship and 2nd in market
Sarah Katherin Starling- 10th in showmanship and 4th in market
Walt Addy- 3rd in market
Khloey Moore- 4th in showmanship and 4th in market
Allison Jewell- 7th in market
Alena Pitts- 3rd in market
Andrew Jewell- 5th in market
Matthew Starling- 1st place in market, 4th in showmanship
Trinity Bright- 1st place champion in light weight category, 8th in heavyweight, and 8th in showmanship
Tucker McHone- 1st place showmanship, 1st place heavy weight, Grand champion Laurens Lottery
