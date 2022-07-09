Legacy at Hays Premium Apartments and Suites hosted its ribbon cutting and re-dedication ceremony on Thursday, July 7.
Leonard Pitts purchased the building, formerly known as Hays Hospital, and has transformed it into apartments.
With a total of nine apartments, Pitts hopes to help the number of homeless veterans decrease. The apartments are fully furnished, except for the beds. Pitts said he was going to include them but ultimately decided not to have them.
Mayor of Clinton Bob McLean stated that he didn’t think anyone else could have done what Mr. Pitts had done.
It took Pitts two and a half years to get the building from what it was to the vision he had for it.
“We thought about painting the building gray,” he said. After a trip to Savannah, he said that he decided not to paint the building but instead “dress it up, give it a nice facelift, and show all the imperfections.”
For more information about Legacy at Hays, you can follow their Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/Legacy-at-Hays-105465174326500/ or you can call/text 864-449-6197.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.