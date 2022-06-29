The Arts Center of Greenwood is offering an opportunity for parents and others who may have experienced the discomfort of stepping on unseen LEGOS in their bare feet.
Take those colorful little blocks off the floor and launch them into the spotlight by teaming up with your youngest contractors to build an awe-inspiring, award-worthy structure for display at The Arts Center of Greenwood.
It’s all part of the Brickmasters of the Lakelands community competition coming up in August. Individuals, families, nonprofits, and businesses are invited to submit LEGO creations of their own design for competition and display.
The deadline for Brickmasters registration is August 5. Submissions are to be dropped off August 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at The Arts Center. The Arts Center of Greenwood will host an open house and awards ceremony on August 20.
Award categories are: Best of Show; People’s Choice; First Place; Second Place; Third Place; and Merit Award. All awards will be selected by master builder and guest artist, Jonathan Lopes. As a bonus, the winning creations in each category, along with a selection of others, will remain on display at The Arts Center of Greenwood through October and will be on view during the Lakelands iMAGINE STEAM Festival on Saturday, October 22 in Uptown Greenwood.
Cost to enter is: Individual/Family, $35; Nonprofit, $100; and Business, $200.
There is a “Kit Category” that allows participants to enter prefabricated LEGO kit creations. Builders in this category will be eligible to participate in the exhibition but only compete for People's Choice Award. The entry fee for anyone competing in the kit category is $25.
“We can’t wait to see what the creative folks in our area come up with,” said the center’s Executive Director, Sylvia Martin. “Our partnership with the STEAM initiative is designed to provide diverse learning experiences and spark the imagination, but the keyword here is fun.”
The Arts Center of Greenwood sponsors STEAM-focused programs annually, such as LEGO robotics teams, summer camps, community outreach programs, and the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival.
To register online, please visit emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center/brickmasters-of-the-lakelands.
