Dear Fellow Residents of Laurens County,
It is with great appreciation and gratitude that we are writing this letter. Our loved one, Charles Waldrep was recently admitted and treated at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. It was with great sadness that he succumbed to such a horrible disease called Dementia, but a life well lived was celebrated.
The exemplary compassion and excellent care that Charles received will forever be appreciated. The physicians and nursing staff guided us through this difficult process with both grace and professionalism. He was treated with nothing but kindness, and humanity. All of the support staff, including CNA’s, Environmental Services, and Dietary were all very helpful, understanding, patient, and kind.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Laney, Dr. Mani, Dr. Patel, Dr. Alvarez, and Dr. Pokharel. With their knowledge and guidance, we were able to make an informed decision on how to proceed with Charles’ care. They were extremely understanding, prompt, considerate, and caring, as they helped us navigate this difficult journey.
Charles was the inaugural patient for Prisma’s Inpatient Hospice Program. We could not be more appreciative of this service. The transition from inpatient to Hospice care was seamless. This is a wonderful service, and a huge asset to the community. Thank you to the Hospice staff for steering us through that process, and to Tammy his Hospice nurse for the excellent care she provided to Charles during his stay, and for keeping us well informed of the process that would ensue with hospice.
Last but certainly not least, the nursing staff. Terri Cox RN, Marty Joseph RN, Hannah Patterson RN, Renee Hendrix RN, and Sharon Longshore RN all exemplified unparalleled compassion, and professionalism that we will be forever grateful for and will never forget. These nurses convey a dedication and love for their patients that not only put their patients at ease during their disease process, but also the family as they struggle to understand the “why”, and “what’s next”. Renee and Sharon were there in his final hours providing the most empathetic, humane, and sympathetic care. Sharon made sure Linda held her husband’s hand as he took his last breath. We will always be grateful for the thoughtfulness, and sympathy that was portrayed in Charles’ final hours.
Thank you also to the administration of Laurens County Memorial Hospital for being so understanding and accommodating during this difficult time. We apologize if there is anyone that we left out in this letter of appreciation. The entire staff that participated in Charles’ care and hospitalization was wonderful and of great value to us all.
With much gratitude,
The family of Charles E. Waldrep
