Dear Editor,
Laurens District 55 has an opportunity to replace four incumbents on the School Board, who supported the $109 million bond referendum and exhibited no interest in considering feedback from a broad spectrum of the community. This is exemplified by the defeat of the referendum by 77% of the vote.
While two of the original SB members have been replaced with some excellent leaders (Cathy Little and Mike Hughes), we have a chance to elect some new members who will prioritize the needs of the students, families, and community that they are elected to represent.
Thankfully, we have 4 excellent candidates running: Seat 1: Todd Varner; Seat 3: Neal Patterson; Seat 5: Tommy Curry; and Seat 7: James “Bubba” Rawl. I have personally communicated with these gentlemen, and I firmly believe that they will bring much-needed change to the School Board.
To determine who your representative is, check your Voter Registration Card or look yourself up at www.scvotes.org and click on “check my voter registration.” School district will have 3 numbers, for example, 551, meaning District 55 Seat 1.
Our School Board desperately needs new blood who will be responsive to the needs of the community that they represent. Please join me in supporting these four gentlemen any way that you can!
Sincerely,
Dianne Belsom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.