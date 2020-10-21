Do you live in an area in School District 55 where a trustee’s school board term has ended? If so, you will be voting for someone to fill that seat. Four of the seven seats in District 55 will be decided on November 3, and the people who are elected will make big decisions for our schools over the next four years!
School board trustees set policies that guide the daily operation of all our schools. They approve and extend contracts for all administrative and teaching positions. They approve the District 55 budget each year. It is the members of the school board who evaluate the superintendent and award contracts to teachers and all who are in school administrative positions. These jobs are extremely important to our children, their families, and to our whole community.
Being a trustee is a huge commitment and responsibility. The operation of each school determines how and what our children learn. Students’ school experiences impact everyone in their families. The quality of each child’s education affects him for the rest of his life. And the reputation and rating of schools in our community often determine whether new families move here ... or not.
This fall, voters will have the opportunity to elect some new trustees. Tommy Curry and Bubba Rawl are each running for the right reason – to guide District 55 schools in ways that will improve the quality of education for our children. These men are running against incumbents in Seats 3 and 5 who have held those positions for many years.
Please let your vote be a positive one for our community!
Patsy Adams
