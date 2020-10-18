From what I've been reading in the letters to the editor over several weeks capped off by Sharon Brownlee, Committee Chair LCCC-past Chairmen's Council, it seems clear to me that the Chamber of Commerce and some like minded others are expecting a early visit from Santa Clause.
In fact they have made a long wish list, 16 projects for just 35 million dollars.
These folks are practically salivating over the arrival of Santa on November 3, with visions of millions in green dancing in their heads, just waiting for Santa's arrival on his sled. And we all lived happily ever after.
The last time I checked financial institutions don't make interest free loans for 8 years. How much will that add to the cost? Speaking of cost, notice how drivers of this effort emphasize its just penny sales tax. Is it possible that they don't want you to think the actual costs so you will vote for their scheme.
Just a penny? Actually it will be 3 billion, 500 million pennies and don't forget the interest. If stacked on top of each other the pennies, would reach about 30 miles high and weigh about 30 tons.
While there may be some genuine “needs“ in the list, this is how they chose to try to sell it. They wanted a Christmas tree with something for everyone to entice them to vote yes.
If you wanted a dog and set out to buy one and the owner said I'll sell you one but you will have take 15 others and pay for their care also. Would that be a deal breaker?
I want to discuss comments made by supporters of this tax in the October 7 addition of the Advertiser. First, I really do not know John Erwin but I know what he said in the Advertiser, “we need to do this. We need to have courage” urging others to invest in the county to help fund these projects one penny at a time. And the paper's editor chimed in we agree.
I suppose by their standards, anyone who says no, lacks courage. It does not take courage to spend other peoples money, it takes courage to say no to ever increasing government taxes and the the elites who want others to help pay for what they deem important.
Commissioner Bobby Smith said “every single dollar that is spent from this tax will go to the projects on the list. None of it will go to other departments or employees.” It is specific to the projects on this list. Does that sound familiar . I recall a former Representative from Laurens County declaring numerous times that not one dime of gas tax money would go for anything but roads. That turned out to be far from Truth, sadly when government wants your money many of them will say anything to get it.
If you wonder will this ever be enough for government, why not start by saying NO to being their Santa Claus on November 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.