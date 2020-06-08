Dear Editor:
At this time, Laurens County has been very fortunate to have capable individuals to work in the Laurens Clerk of Court office. During the past fourteen years, Lynn Lancaster, present Clerk of Court has proven to provide leadership and professional training to all employees. Mary Lauren Powers has been a willful learner and now assists in several areas in the Clerk’s office. Lynn Lancaster recently endorsed Mary Lauren Powers on GoLaurens.com and in the Laurens County Advertiser.
Another important responsibility of the Clerk of Court is the numerous court requirements. Because of the time sensitivity of these issues, the clerk needs to be very capable and trained. Mary Lauren Powers has a proven record assisting in the court room. This is also made evident by the endorsement of David Stumbo, 8th Circuit Solicitor. Mr. Stumbo endorsed Mary Lauren Powers by saying “It takes experience to run the Clerk of Court’s office. This position is too important to be trusted to someone without that experience. I know Mary Lauren Powers because my staff and I have worked with her for years. She is the right candidate for the job!”
Mary Lauren Powers has performed her job in the Clerk’s office efficiently for over the last three years. The responsibilities of the Clerk of Court are numerous. Mary Lauren Powers has been actively learning how to do the job. With the experience that she has gained, Mary Lauren Powers will not need to be trained. She can hit the job running on day one!
Having been on County Council for twenty-one years, I have found that we have had very strong leadership in our departments. In my opinion, Mary Lauren Powers will continue to provide the quality leadership expected by the voters of Laurens County.
Laurens County, It would be wise to elect the candidate who has the education, the experience, and who is skilled in the duties of the office of Clerk. Laurens County voters do not need to elect a candidate who has to be trained by fellow employees.
Thank you for your consideration. I hope that those of you who are eligible to vote in Laurens County will choose Mary Lauren Powers to be the next Clerk of Court.
Gene Madden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.