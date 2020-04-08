Friends,
Our community owes a debt of gratitude to some extraordinary people. Thank you to all of our nurses, doctors and emergency response personnel. As a husband to an elementary school teacher, I see first-hand the commitment and energy that all of our teachers are demonstrating as they deliver online instruction and education to our students. Thank you to our teachers, food service personnel, administrators and parents for all your hard work and dedication.
I have always been proud of how our community supports one another. I truly believe that we will get through this together. If you have extra food in your pantry, and are able to donate, please consider donating to a local charity or food bank as they serve the most vulnerable; there are many organizations across District 16.
We’re continuing to hear a great deal of statistics and developments that should cause us to take precautions. I would like to make you aware of some outstanding companies and individuals in District 16 that are helping:
In Gray Court, Fibertex Nonwoves is now manufacturing disinfectant wipes to respond to the higher demand needed across the country. They are also working to have the capability to make N95 face masks that are in short supply for our medical professionals and first responders.
In Laurens, Jostens, a company that is synonymous with graduation gowns and class rings, is retooling some of their operations to produce surgical masks. A product that is in great demand by hospitals and health care providers nationwide.
Teachers and students at Clinton Elementary School warmed our hearts with their parade filled with signs of appreciation and love as classes continue to be delivered online. Teachers, administrators and parents are doing a phenomenal job at ensuring our children continue to receive their education, in spite of COVID-19.
And in Fountain Inn, Police Chief Michael Hamilton and his officers are serving our community in an extraordinary way. After hearing from a local non-profit that was scheduled to receive no food from their primary provider, and with the help of local businessowner Richard Matthews and the Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce, they quickly moved to organize food drives to help replenish local food banks.
We are so proud of the private citizens who are filling the gap.. Two constituents from Gray Court, Ruth McDaniel and Anne Babb, and Kim Fowler of Simpsonville are all sewing face masks in their homes. There are so many others who are doing similar acts of kindness – and we're so grateful.
These are just some of the countless stories I have received or heard, where people and companies are doing their part to help all of us get through this, together.
As our family celebrates Holy Week, I pray for peace, your wellbeing and healing of our land over this virus. As we receive additional information, we will continue to keep you updated via email and social media. We will get through this together.
Mark N. Willis
SC House 16
Representing Greenville and Laurens Counties
