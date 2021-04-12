Five years ago, seven County Council members hired me to help transform Laurens County. I truly believe it was a gift from God that I was brought to serve Laurens County and implement new ideas for progress. Change is difficult for anyone and as a catalyst for change, I knew I would run into resistance. My passion to serve the Citizens of Laurens County never faded and many of the progressive ideas that were implemented under my leadership will far outlive my time of service in Laurens County.
Most people rarely consider the dedication and hard work of your government workers/public servants. We complain when we have to pay taxes, abide by seemingly arbitrary government rules and policies, and deal with public servants who we think are only there for a paycheck. Public servants have a passion to serve their community and that is exactly what the team members in the Laurens County Government do for you every day. I am proud to have served the Citizens of Laurens County alongside of the many dedicated Laurens County government workers I worked with for the past five years. I wish Laurens County continued peace, prosperity and progress.
*Editor's Note: Jon Caime served as Laurens County administrator until March 30, 2021
