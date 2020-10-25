Dear Editor:
I am proud to give my full support and endorsement to Tommy Curry for the 5th District School Board seat.
If elected, Tommy will bring his “common sense” approach to the various decisions that will be made. He is passionate about improving our schools and giving our teachers and kids the very best that they deserve. Tommy is also an adamant supporter of getting our kids back in school five days a week and will push to make this a reality.
We need strong leaders that will represent the people and not a political agenda. Tommy Curry is that man. I ask the people of District 5 to support Tommy Curry, Seat 5.
Councilman-Elect Luke Rankin
