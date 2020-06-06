Editor,
I am very excited that Luke Rankin is running for County Council, Seat 2! Mr. Rankin is an energetic and hard-working young man with a lot of drive and a vision to make Laurens County the best it can be.
His business degree, solid conservative values, and strong work ethic make him the ideal candidate for County Council! Luke will protect our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, defend free speech, and support lower taxes and limited government. He also wants to improve funding/resources for law enforcement and he supports preserving our Laurens County monuments.
Please vote for Luke Rankin for County Council on June 9th!
Dianne Belsom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.