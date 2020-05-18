To the Editor:
In the race for County Council District 7, we consider Brenda Stewart to be the “jobs candidate.” As the parents of 12, we understand the important role education plays in Laurens County’s economic future. That is why we’re supporting Brenda.
While the need for economic development in Laurens County is clear, Brenda is the only candidate also talking about the need for a strong, educated workforce that’s ready to fill any new jobs prospective businesses create.
As our representative on county council, Brenda will work with our county’s school districts, as well as Piedmont Technical College, to make sure they are receiving the support they need from the county to ensure every young adult has the opportunity to receive a quality vocational education in high school. This will allow our students to enter the workforce immediately following high school, or get a head start on their future degrees.
On June 9th, I hope you will join us in supporting the “jobs candidate,” Brenda Stewart, for Laurens County Council District 7.
Sincerely,
Dr. Javier and Mrs. Shellie Carles
