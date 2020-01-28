The following statement contains my remarks from the District 55 School Board meeting on January 27, 2020. – Jen Partee, Laurens
Good evening Dr. Peters, District 55 board members, administrators, teachers, students and community members. Thank you for this opportunity to address you with my thoughts and concerns.
My name is Jen Partee. I have four children and have been a District 55 parent for over 15 years. I am here tonight to express my concern over your decision to appoint a successor to the position of superintendent without a formal application and interview process. I do not understand what benefit will come to District 55 from this decision. I fear much will be lost because of it.
Why would you avoid the process of candidates competing for this critical position in our district? The superintendent is the CEO of our district, the face of our district and the vision-caster of our district. What could be more important than finding the best person for this central leadership role?
When I go to Webster for the definition of compete, the first meaning is to strive.
Strive -- to make efforts, to endeavor with earnestness, to devote serious effort or energy
What a descriptive word! Why wouldn’t we want applicants who are willing to compete and strive for this consequential position? What can we possibly lose by giving this process the diligence and time it deserves? I believe there is so much to gain!
Board members, you are certainly public servants who give much time and effort to this position with no monetary compensation. And as public servants, you are called to represent the people of our community, as well as the teachers and students of our district. I respectfully ask whether you have engaged with community members, teachers and students about this crucial matter? By rushing this decision and eliminating a competitive search process, I fear the heart of our district is being sent a message. Are our teachers and students hearing the words “You aren’t worth the process, the time, the effort,” “No one would ever want this job in District 55,” and, “You don’t matter”?
Please reconsider the decision some of you have made to remove competition from this process. If there is a time issue, I ask you to consider an interim appointment while a thorough search is conducted. Our administrators, teachers and students are worthy of someone who will strive and fight for this position.
Thank you.
