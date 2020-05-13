I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with David Tribble to discuss his candidacy for County Council Seat 7. I found him to be thoughtful, kind, extremely knowledgeable, and a serious Christian. He has an obvious love for the Clinton community and genuinely wants to make a difference for Clinton and our county.
Mr. Tribble has spent about half of his life serving through government (Clinton Mayor, Laurens County Council, State Representative), and the other half has been spent as a small business owner or working in small businesses. His great-grandfather was a “founding father” in Clinton, and David has strong ties to the community. Furthermore, he is a married father of 4 grown children and has seven grandchildren.
To cap off his impressive list of accomplishments, he also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Please vote for David Tribble on Tues. June 9th. He will make a great addition to Laurens County Council.
Dianne Belsom
