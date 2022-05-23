To say the State budget process is complex is an understatement. There are line items, provisos, project funds...all of it hard to decipher. Regretfully, politicians sometimes use the system's complexity to hide their lack of effort, their inability to work with others and sometimes their own voting record.
To oversimplify the process, our representatives in the House vote on a budget. If it passes the House it is sent to the Senate. The Senate then votes and sends their version of the budget back to the House. It is at that point that House Members get to ask for and negotiate for spending that impacts the Cities and Counties within their District directly as well as the State as a whole. They then vote to pass the budget a 2nd time before sending it to the Senate for the same process.
So why would a Representative tell constituents “I have your back” and then vote AGAINST the very budget that promises funds to local governments in your district. Why would our Representative be 1 of 7 Representatives to do that not once but TWICE. That's 7 out of 124 Representatives.
This is not a partisan issue. This is the Budget. If you vote NO for the budget, how could you expect any funds requested for your district to be included in the budget?
Among other things, this budget raised the starting pay for teachers to over $40,000, a 3% pay raise for State Employees, and a one time bonus of $1500 for State Employees who make less than $50,000.
In our general area, funds were requested and approved for:
Representative Craig Gagnon (Abbeville): $616,657
Representative John McGravy (Greenwood): $1.7 Million
Representative Mark Willis (Fountain Inn): $5.1 Million
Representatives Simrill / McDaniel / Pope (York & Chester County Delegation): $14.5 Million
Representative Stewart Jones (Laurens): $0
Regretfully, the time to get our share of these funds has passed. The funds that were to be used for some very worthwhile projects in District 14 are gone now. There are still ARPA funds available for rural broadband as long as the ORS Grant is approved, BUT this is a very separate line of accounting than the state budget that our Representative voted NO on.
It is time for positive change and mature leadership that is focused on working for and representing All of the people of District 14 and Laurens County.
Joe Benson
Republican Candidate SC House District 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.