Dear Editor,
I read Dianne Belsom’s letter to the editor and felt like I should write my own. I know that she wrote her opinion and I wanted to give mine as well.
In reference to her pointing out that some board members did not consider feedback from the community; the community gave their feedback by utilizing their right to either vote for the referendum or against it. Right now, the referendum is a thing of the past and there are so many other issues that need to be addressed; so why should we dwell on something that has not even been brought back up and is not currently relevant.
As mentioned we do have an opportunity to elect new members for the Board of Trustees. She mentioned that she has personally communicated with the gentlemen she “endorsed”; however, I wonder if she has communicated with all individuals who are running (I personally know that she has not) in order to hear all the candidates’ views. If she did this, then maybe her message would not seem so biased nor would it seem as if she is trying to make a nonpartisan election one that is reflective of party views.
It is mentioned that the candidates she is endorsing will be responsive to the needs of those communities they represent. I can personally say that I am a resident of Gray Court and Melvin Allen has been a staple in the community for over 35 years. He himself is a LD55 graduate, he has children who are LD55 graduates, as well as current children and grandchildren who attend LDHS and Gray Court Owings School.
He has always worked tirelessly to support and help the students within the community. Not only has he been a support to the youth but he also makes himself available to the adults in the community and is willing to serve and listen to their needs. If anyone has an ear to the happenings and concerns of the community of Gray Court, it is definitely Melvin Allen.
He believes in putting students first and representing all sectors of the community. As a Board Trustee, he will be the voice for the students in the Seat 1 area but he will also be a voice for all Laurens County District 55 students.
I also know and have seen Anthony Carpenter work diligently on behalf of the students within his community as well as across the school district. He listens to the concerns of LD55 employees and the entire community. He has worked in LD55 and understands the intricacies involved with making decisions for our school district. He is passionate about his position and believes in helping and working on the behalf of all.
I do not personally know Robbie Bell or Barbara Beeks but through interactions I know that they too work to do what is best for all students and are inclusive in their decision making.
None of these candidates promote division and they have shown that they work for the best of all students.
So if you are truly looking for individuals who are in the best interest for all students; join me in supporting: Melvin Allen (Seat 1), Anthony Carpenter (Seat 5), Robby Bell (Seat 7), and Barbara Beeks (Seat 3).
Sincerely,
LaPaige Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.