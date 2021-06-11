Greenville, SC–LifeNet South Carolina, an air medical program of Air Methods, announced that it will partner with Prisma Health to offer additional coverage in South Carolina. The new partnership hasestablished a base at the Pickens County Airport with a new aircraft and upgraded the aircraft in the Midlands. This new base in Pickens County will ensure that residents in the northwest region of South Carolina have access to superior air medical services, resulting in quicker response times for emergency and trauma situations.
As part of the system-wide partnership, LifeNet South Carolina will have an EC 135 aircraft in the Greenville area and an EC 130 aircraft in Orangeburg available to transport patients to Prisma Health hospitals. The aircraft crews include a pilot, flight nurse, flight paramedic, and mechanic and will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to the region and surrounding communities. The EC 135 aircraft have enhanced technology that allows the helicopter to fly in certain weather that would not have been possible in other aircraft. This aircraft also has specialized medical equipment to provide advanced lifesaving treatments before the patient may reach an intensive care unit.
“We are excited to be partnering with Prisma Health to serve the community and to provide increased access to care across the region,” said Jeff See, SVP Customer Experience. “This partnership will ensure fast and efficient transport with some of the best clinicians and pilots in the industry. South Carolinians in rural areas of the region can now rest easier knowing they now have a quicker path to emergency medicine when they need it.”
Air Methods air medical services provides essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, such as providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications to treat a stroke with a focus on improving outcomes. The clinical support and speed of missions is critical to saving lives.
“Prisma Health is always focused on providing care to our community when they need us,” said Dr. Bill Gerard, an Emergency Medicine physician, and Prisma Health EMS Medical Director in the Midlands. “This partnership helps us ensure that rural communities also have faster access to emergency healthcare when distance is a challenge. Our service area covers 21 counties in our state, and we have two Level One Trauma Centers, so we understand the importance of access to our health system. Establishing the base in Pickens County furthers our mission to provide critical care for anyone who needs it.”
Air Methods is committed providing affordable lifesaving care wherever needed and are in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina, Humana, and Global Excel Management (Travel Ins) plus many other leading health insurance companies. All patients transported by Air Methods will have access to robust services to help with the post-flight billing process and avoid costly out-of-pocket expenses, regardless of insurance status.
