Local officials announced a litter control collaboration across the area with Laurens County, City of Clinton, City of Fountain Inn, City of Laurens, Laurens County Development Corporation and Laurens County Sheriff's Office partnering with PalmettoPride on Tuesday night.
“Today was a monumental day in the history of Laurens County. We have led the entire State of South Carolina by passing uniform litter laws and jointly committing to support a new Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliate program. All our cities and county working together toward a common goal, which is nearly as significant as the goal itself,” said City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn.
Mayor Senn was joined by Laurens County Council Chair Brown Patterson, Mayor of Clinton Bob McLean, and Mayor of Fountain Inn GP McLeer in officially signing litter ordinances.
Laurens County and the cities within it, have received more than 60 grants since 2006 from PalmettoPride. The grants total more than $180,000 and they have planted nearly 1,000 trees received from the PalmettoPride tree grant.
Law enforcement agencies have removed 557 tires from illegal dump sites since 2017. They have also issued 57 tickets for littering, 15 uncovered load tickets, issued over 130 warnings for littering or similar offenses, and collected nearly $5,000 in fines.
“These collective efforts over the last 15 years have given this county a foundation unlike any other. You all represent a one-of-a-kind situation,” said Community Outreach Program Manager Mallory Coffee.
The Litter Prevention Task Force is looking to hire an Affiliate Coordinator. This position will oversee volunteers, trainings, grant writing, and multiple anti-litter related initiatives, progressing Laurens County’s collaborative effort to crack down on litter. The position officially opened on June 22, with a resume submission deadline of July 18.
