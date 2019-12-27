All students at Laurens Middle School were invited to participate in the National Career Development Association's 54th Annual Poetry and Art Contest.
The theme this year was “My Inspiring Future Career.” The winning school entries in both categories will be forwarded on to the regional competition.
The top five winners in the art/poster category are pictured on the front row in descending order (fifth place to first place) from left: Fabian Matias, Gabryel Hernandez, Zykeria Bobo, Francheska Pena and Carson England.
The top five winners in the poetry category are pictured on the back row in descending order (fifth place to first place) from left: Celeste Salas, Freddy Rosas, Katie Edwards, Kylie Gray and Mahlah Ingraham.
