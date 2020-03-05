Chick Fil-A.JPG

Eighth-grade students at Laurens Middle School enjoy attending Career Lunch & Learn events. These are opportunities for them to learn about careers in the community and beyond.

Sara Lotheridge Allen and Grayson Brownlee from Chick-fil-A of Laurens were popular L&L guest speakers. They both shared with students about their careers with the successful restaurant chain headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and provided them with information about a wide variety of careers with Chick-fil-A.

Pictured are some of the students who attended this upbeat, informative L&L. They are: (front row, from left) Andrew Cundiff, Hunter Nabors, Davian Tapia; (back row) Alyssa Gregory, Liliana Gomez, Francheska Pena, Pricila Manuel, Sara Allen, Grayson Brownlee, Damien Patrick, Jasiah William, Cherell Tyler, Emmanuel Coleman, Marlon Garcia and Kendrick Dickey.