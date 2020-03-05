Eighth-grade students at Laurens Middle School enjoy attending Career Lunch & Learn events. These are opportunities for them to learn about careers in the community and beyond.
Sara Lotheridge Allen and Grayson Brownlee from Chick-fil-A of Laurens were popular L&L guest speakers. They both shared with students about their careers with the successful restaurant chain headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and provided them with information about a wide variety of careers with Chick-fil-A.
Pictured are some of the students who attended this upbeat, informative L&L. They are: (front row, from left) Andrew Cundiff, Hunter Nabors, Davian Tapia; (back row) Alyssa Gregory, Liliana Gomez, Francheska Pena, Pricila Manuel, Sara Allen, Grayson Brownlee, Damien Patrick, Jasiah William, Cherell Tyler, Emmanuel Coleman, Marlon Garcia and Kendrick Dickey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.