All students at Laurens Middle School can earn tickets for periodic Score Big/Win Big prize drawings. Students earn these tickets by doing their best academic work.
During the most recent drawing, the student winners each received a Chick-fil-A gift card.
Congratulations to Parker Miller, Marquis Langford, Haley Jackson, Alexander Martinez, and Jordan Woodard (not pictured) who were presented their gift cards with Lewis Compton, school principal (left) and Clay Cotney, assistant principal (right).
