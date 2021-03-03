Laurens Middle school librarian, Kathy Butler, organized a fun Rubik’s cube competition which was open to all students. Fifteen students signed up and the competition was held on Friday, February 26.
The overall student winner was Hayden Wham. Hayden’s fastest time solving a Rubik's cube was 1 minute and 28 seconds.
Mrs. Butler created a trophy stand for the winner using the 3-D printer in the school library. Hayden's prize was a brand new Rubik's cube.
Pictured (l to r) are Clay Cotney, assistant principal; Hayden Wham, eighth grade; and Kathy Butler, school librarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.