During the recent "One School - One Book" reading initiative, trivia questions about the novel were posed to students at Laurens Middle School as part of the morning announcements.
Students who submitted correct answers were entered into a prize drawing. The winning students each received an adjustable bookshelf, a tote bag, and numerous books of their choice.
These winning readers are pictured with LMS school librarian, Kathy Butler and LMS instructional coach, Robin O'Bryant. Pictured (l to r) they are: Mrs. Butler; Zy'Liya Young, 8th grade; Lexi Roberts, 6th grade; Natalie West, 6th grade; Juan Pedro Lorenzo, 7th grade; Cesar Chavez Bobadilla, 8th grade; and Mrs. O'Bryant.
