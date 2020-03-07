All students at Laurens Middle School had the opportunity to work on a great mosaic project designed by school librarian Kathy Butler.
A total of 397 cubes were used. When all of the cubes were completed and put together, the results were a mosaic of the school principal, Dr. Anna Brink. Students from each grade who completed the most cubes received a prize for their efforts.
The winners are pictured with Dr. Brink and Mrs. Butler. They are (from left) Anna Brink; 7th-grade winners Angel Andres Andres and Andres Andres Juan; 6th-grade winner Antonio Andres Felipe; and 8th-grade winner Roberty Martin; and Kathy Butler.
