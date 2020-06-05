Local attorneys Gary L. Williams, Robert W. Whitesides, Sr. and C. Alice Whitesides have endorsed Michelle Simmons as the next Laurens County Clerk of Court.
"I have worked with Michelle Simmons and know her personal story, work ethic and qualifications," said Gary Williams, "I have carefully reviewed the candidates for this important office and am confident Michelle is our best choice for Clerk of Court based on her 15 years of experience in the legal system, her integrity and her dependability."
"Michelle has unique insight into the needs of everyone who relies on the Clerk's office, including attorneys, property researchers and surveyors," said Robert Whitesides. "She is the most experienced and qualified candidate to serve the citizens of Laurens County, and I am honored to endorse her as the next Clerk of Court for Laurens County."
"Michelle has been a valued part of my law practice, demonstrating loyalty and unwavering trustworthiness for over 15 years," said Alice Whitesides. "She is committed to serving her hometown, and I am confident she is the perfect candidate for Clerk of Court."
"I am honored to have the support of Laurens' local attorneys who I admire personally and professionally and who have given me immeasurable guidance throughout my career to date," said Simmons. "I look forward to serving everyone in Laurens County with the utmost respect, honesty and dedication to the job of Clerk of Court."
Simmons will face off against Mary Lauren Powers in the Republican primary on June 9.
