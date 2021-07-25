Dunlap Media, LLC, publishers of GoLaurens.com and GoClinton.com, will launch a daily email newsletter on Monday, August 2 featuring the latest headlines, arrest report, obituaries, events and job openings in Laurens County.
Rise and Shine with GoLaurens.com is free to all who wish to subscribe. To sign up, simply go to https://www.golaurens.com/newsletter/sign_up/ and enter your email address. You can also find a box to subscribe in the right rail of the home page below the weather.
Rise and Shine with GoLaurens.com will be delivered to your email inbox each morning, 7 days a week. Not only will it have the latest news, it will also include local deals from our advertising partners.
“An email newsletter is like a friend who checks in every day like clockwork,” said Tim Franklin, Senior Associate Dean, Northwestern’s Medill School. “You don’t have to seek it out. It’s as familiar as a morning cup of coffee. Your loyalty to it grows over time. It’s often brief and respects your time. It makes you smarter. It gives you something to talk about.”
Rise and Shine with GoLaurens.com will put the latest headlines right in front of you every morning. You’ll have all of the information you need to tackle your day and be informed.
“Our goal is to provide quality content and get it in front of as many readers as possible,” said Conner Dunlap, Digital Content Manager. “We currently reach over 130,000 readers each month and this newsletter will help us continue to expand our brand, providing more value to our advertising partners. It’s a win-win for our readers, who get the latest news and local deals, and for our advertising partners.”
