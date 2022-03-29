Law enforcement officers from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police Department, and Clinton Police Department recently joined forces to reenergize the Laurens County Crime Stoppers program.
Crime Stoppers has existed in Laurens County since 2009 and its primary purpose is to accept anonymous tips from members of the community about criminal activity. Valuable information is received from the public, helping to generate arrests and convictions. Sometimes, one single report to Crime Stoppers can lead to an arrest. Members of the public are encouraged through the offer of a reward and the guarantee of anonymity.
“Crime Stoppers of Laurens County is a great program," said Scott Tollison, President of the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors. "The Board is happy to work with all our local law enforcement agencies, community businesses, and members to reinvigorate this effort.”
The Laurens County Crime Stoppers program is a non-profit organization led by citizens against crime who work closely with law enforcement and local media outlets. Tips can be submitted through the tip hotline (864-68-CRIME) or online at https://www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers also started a Facebook page and you can “like” the page by visiting www.facebook.com/LaurensCrimeStoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.