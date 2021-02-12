Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Laurens City Police officers escorted retired K9 Anya to Clinton Animal Hospital on her last ride on Friday.
Anya started her work with Laurens City Police Department in 2016 as a NNDDA Narcotics Detection K9. Due to medical reasons, Anya completed her last shift on July 23, 2019 and transitioned into retired life with her handler, LCSO Deputy Alexander.
Unfortunately, due to her health continuously declining, Anya went on to her reward today.
"We send our condolences to Deputy Alexander and her family," said the LCSO in a release. "Job well done, Anya. Thank you for your service."
