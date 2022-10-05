On Wednesday morning, an unsubstantiated threat was called in to an administrative line at the Laurens Police Department stating that there was an active shooter at Laurens District High School.
Officers responded to LDHS and quickly determined that there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Laurens Police checked all the schools inside the city limits as well as sent officers to LDHS to assist the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing that location.
According to the LPD, there is no current viable threat to any District 55 or 56 schools and officers are now investigating the source of the original called-in threat as it now appears that similar calls were made across South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.