Laurens and Clinton police departments, along with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, are working tirelessly to keep their communities safe, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.
Recently, the Laurens Police Department has seen a decrease in calls since the community has started to practice social distancing. Chief Chrissie Latimore believes it is directly related to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As their patrol efforts have not changed, some slight changes have taken place to protect the first responders. They are handling all non-emergency calls through name and numbers, which means if someone calls 911 and it is a non-emergency call, they will contact that complainant with a telephone call.
"Emergency calls or in-progress calls, our officers will respond to in person," said Latimore.
Officers will respond while taking precautions such as gloves and masks. 911 dispatchers now ask COVID-19 questions such as, do you have a fever, cough, have you been around someone with such symptoms or has anyone in your household been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Clinton Police Department has noticed that they are receiving more calls about suspicious vehicles. Chief Sonny Ledda believes this is because the community is looking out for each other.
Clinton’s call volume has not changed but they have noticed an increase in domestic violence calls compared to this time last year.
Ledda says their patrol efforts have not changed. They are still patrolling the community including places where businesses have shut down due to COVID-19.
As for the sheriff’s office, they have re-allocated their school resource officers and those who usually handle administrative tasks to increase their monitoring in the community.
According to Sheriff Don Reynolds, “it is reasonable to expect crimes to increase during such a time as this, we have not seen a tremendous increase in call volume.”
“We are all in this situation together, and I feel that we will emerge from this stronger as a community. Let’s all do our part to check on those who are vulnerable and alone. If there is a need, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is here to help in any way possible,” added Reynolds.
