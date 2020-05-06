A busy intersection of Hwy. 76 is getting a facelift thanks to a cooperative effort in Laurens County.
A project in the making since late 2017 is finally underway. This beautification project was developed through a partnership between the City of Laurens, Laurens Commission of Public Works, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), and local business supporters, including an extra special recognition for Jim Firmin at Firmin Ford.
Community beautification is clearly high on the agenda for many local leaders and community organizations. The Highway 76 entrance into the City of Laurens has been a hot topic for years as an intersection with an estimated average annual daily traffic (AADT) count of 10,000-15,000, according to SCDOT.
As an important corridor into the City of Laurens, Firmin and his team at Firmin Ford have spent years picking up cigarette butts and cutting the grass, all while working toward a mission of landscaping the area.
"As a local business owner for sixteen years, here in Laurens County, I appreciate the local support I receive, but I also have customers coming in from various areas," said Firmin. "First impressions are important, and I want visitor entryways to reflect the great community we have here.”
Laurens Commission of Public Works employees installed the utilities and General Manager John Young helped coordinate the beautification project. Young commented, “I hope the residents and visitors of Laurens County will appreciate these efforts and will help keep this area clean and neat.”
SCDOT pressure washed the existing concrete islands and will maintain the bull nose paint. The Master Gardeners helped with the design early in the process and Marcus Cook Farms is implementing the work being done currently.
Local organizations and businesses have pulled together to donate funds, over the last three years, to get this project off the ground.
The City of Laurens has been supportive of all efforts and Mayor Nathan Senn shows excitement about the progress, “At the end of the day, every resident of Laurens County will benefit from the efforts of a few local, passionate people. We take tremendous pride in our City and the visual aesthetics surrounding us and we hope these efforts will encourage all residents to do the same.”
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce continues to work as a convener to help projects like this become reality.
“Our roadways and entryways into and through Laurens County are the building blocks of the positive part of community appearance, as we welcome visitors and continue to build community pride. We have so much to be proud of, “said Amanda Munyan, LCCC President/CEO. “A visually appealing community increases property values, attracts businesses, and improves the County's image. We are very excited about this particular project’s timing. In the midst of such challenging times, we are seeing a small piece of growth shining through, from a major partnership effort. I see it as a sign of our bright future in Laurens County.”
