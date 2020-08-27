Nyesha' Tyler, of Columbia, didn't practice using a mortar and pestle to compound medicine. In her first week at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in Clinton, she didn't practice formulating treatment plans for patients either.
Instead, she helped prepare Davidson Street Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School.
It was Service Day for the PC School of Pharmacy. Tyler was one of several first-year pharmacy students who helped those in need in the community surrounding the pharmacy school.
"Helping out in the community gave me a great sense of accomplishment," Tyler said. "I'm glad I used that time for a worthy cause.
"It was a humbling experience to work alongside peers and faculty to serve the community."
While Tyler was preparing the church for Vacation Bible School, other students, professors, and staff members were volunteering at locations across Laurens County. They spent Service Day:
- building a Habitat for Humanity house
- switching to fall garden beds in a community garden
- beautifying a stretch of highway in the Adopt-a-Highway program
- packing boxes of food for those in need at a food bank
"I chose to become a pharmacist because I want to make a difference in the community," Tyler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.