Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10.
The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying the specific purpose for which the meeting is being held.
“The council and planning commission routinely offer vague or general explanations before entering a closed meeting,” said Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC in a release.
The FOIA suit also alleges that the county has charged LCRQRL for copying blank pages.
In the second lawsuit, LCRQRL seeks a court order requiring Laurens County to halt all subdivision development until it has "developed a proper plan in place that allows development but addresses concerns about preserving rural life."
Laurens County’s current ordinances specify minimum lot size and setbacks. Variances are only to be granted in the case of undue hardship. According to the LRQRL, the subdivisions listed in the lawsuit were approved in violation of these minimum standards and without an adequate notice to current residents.
LRQRL states that they support planned development of Laurens County but insists that such development should balance the rights and needs of rural landowners.
