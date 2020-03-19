As restaurant around the world are shutting down their dine-in option, your local favorites are preparing to do the same. While most fast food chains have drive thru, including local favorites such as Whiteford's of Laurens and Clinton, most local restaurants are not equipped the same.
Señor Garcia’s is abiding by the Governor’s order to close all dine-in areas. They will be offering takeout services from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.. For more updates you can like them on Facebook at Señor Garcia Laurens Mexican Restaurant.
Steamer’s Restaurant & Catering are now doing to-go orders or curbside orders. They are allowing customers to stop by to place an order or call ahead at 864-833-2800. The also recommend that if the lines are busy, Facebook messenger is another way to place your order. You can look up their Facebook page at Steamer's Restaurant & Catering. They will also deliver orders of $30 or more.
Brandon Page of Steamer’s asks that “you support our community during these trying times. There are a lot of local restaurants and retail businesses that rely on our community to survive. If there is ever a time to shop local, this is it. As not only a business owner, but a lifelong Clintonian, I challenge our community to come together and help each other."
House of Pizza Laurens are also changing to carry out and delivery only until further notice. House of Pizza Clinton is following the same procedure.
Dempsey’s Pizza will be operating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take out only. They have uploaded a copy of their menu on their Facebook page. Call 864-833-0404.
Mig’s of Laurens is also going to take out and curbside pickup availability. They have on their Facebook page that a local citizen has offered to deliver their food to those who need or want it. If you would like this service please let them know on their Facebook page, Mig's of Laurens.
