As South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster continues to open things throughout the state, restaurants are now allowed to open their dine-in area.
The restaurants that choose to re-open, can only sit 50% capacity.
Señor Garcia’s has taken several precautions to protect its customers. They will not be accepting parties larger than 8 people. They will seat people at every other table. Their employees will be wearing masks and they will be offering plastic silverware and disposable cups.
Steamer’s has also reopened its dine-in option. They have marked tables where customers can sit. They are still offering curbside pickup.
Dempsey’s Pizza will be reopening next week and will only be doing menu items and not the buffet. This is due to inventory issues.
Migs of Laurens reopened Monday for dinner and not lunch as they make preparations for reopening.
Whiteford’s, House of Pizza, and Roma’s all have reopened their dine-in area.
