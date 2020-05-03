Starting Monday, May 4, restaurants in South Carolina will be allowed to have outside dining. The announcement came Friday from Governor Henry McMaster.
Mayor Nathan Senn announced Friday that starting this week parts of the square will be blocked off to help provide space for outside dining for the restaurants in Laurens. The public’s response will determine if they keep this option once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
Mig’s of Laurens is looking for picnic tables for their outside dining. They are asking for recommendations on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MigsLaurens.
Roma’s is creating a French bistro-style outdoor seating area. They will have limited seating outside beginning at lunch on Monday. They are also in the process of painting and should have that finished Monday morning. Everything should be completed in the next two weeks as they are waiting for their tables and rattan chairs to arrive.
At this moment, House of Pizza is unsure if they will be doing outside dining as they do not have space where they can do it.
Señor Garcia Mexican Restaurant will not be doing outdoor dining but will continue to be open for takeout orders.
Other restaurants around Laurens County will have outdoor dining options. Please check their websites or Facebook pages for availability.
