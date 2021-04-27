The Sales and Use Tax rate in Laurens County increases to 8 percent on May 1, 2021.
Voters in Laurens County last year approved a 1 percent Capital Project Sales Tax to be added to the counties' 1 percent Local Option Sales Tax. Those paying an Accommodations Tax in Laurens County will pay 9 percent starting May 1.
The Laurens County tax increase will pay for 16 projects, including improvements at the Clinton Regional Library, the county's agriculture and business center, and the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Water Tower.
This tax will last eight years, unless voters approve another referendum. Laurens County looks to raise approximately $35 million.
The taxes do not apply to sales of unprepared food.
