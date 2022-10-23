The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019.
The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that are college and/or career ready than those enrolled in Clinton High School. 65.5% of those enrolled in the graduating cohort of CHS are either college or career ready, whereas only 52.2% of those at Laurens District 55 High School meet the same criteria.
Similarly, Laurens School District 55 reports that only 30.1% of their students reached met or exceeding on the SC Ready English Language Arts (Reading and Writing) Test. This is significantly lower than Laurens School District 56's report of 39.6% and the state report of 46.6%. However, all of these scores still report that less than half of the test takers in the state passed.
The same trend holds true for the report of the mathematic section of the SC Ready, showing 22.0% met or exceeding at Laurens School District 55, 35.7% for Laurens School District 56 and 38.9% for the state.
"One of the reasons that our scores differ from District 55 is that, although we were both shut down for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID, we had many meetings with our community and parents over that summer and made the decision in Fall 2020 to come back to school," Dr. Brenda Schantz, District 56 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction explained. "We had a virtual option for parents, but we did not do hybrid. We brought our students back 180 days face-to-face, which is something that has helped us.
"Having teachers face-to-face and students engaging with their own learning is what helps students to learn."
The same testing trend holds true for the Algebra 1 End-of-Course Assessment; however, the English End-of-Course Assessment shows Laurens School District 55 having 8.7% more passing students.
Both districts have an approximate graduation rate of 80%, barely falling short of the state's rate of 83.8%.
Schantz explains that, for Clinton High School, the percentage of students involved in extra-curricular activities is directly correlated to the graduation rate. She believes that this involvement helps each student to find their place in the school and to excel in every regard because of that.
“I commend the effort of South Carolina educators and students,” stated EOC Executive Director Matthew Ferguson. “These results beat all expectations of what was thought possible while living through the COVID disruptions.”
Ferguson also emphasized for community members to use the 2022 release as a way of helping schools and students, stating it is a tool of "accountability" and "accessibility."
Schantz says that, although she is pleased with the trends of District 56, she wants the district to be above state average and will continue to implement plans of individualized instruction and communal approach to learning until that happens.
"We have been working really hard with our principals and teachers for the past six years on making sure we are looking at individualizing the instruction for our students through small group instruction and making sure we know where every child's weak area is and where we can help to excel them," Schantz said. "Our state test is just one example of data we get back, and we are able to make those instructional decisions for each child on how to help them back based on a number of data. That's what's helped us to improve our academic achievement."
The report also released information on the school climates, produced by taking into consideration student and teacher feedback and surveys.
District 55 scored a 5.31/10 on the overall school climate. District 56 scored a 6.67/10. The state score falls in the middle of these two results at 6.33/10.
The score is then broken down into two general categories: factors of school climate, which includes instructional focus, working conditions, safety, etc, and participation rate of both students and teachers.
District 55 scored below the state average on all assets of the "factors of school climate" category. District 56 scored above the state average on those same assets.
Opposing the previous trend, District 55 scored above the state average on all assets of the "participation rate" category, indicating that students and teachers are likely to engage more in this district than in others in the state. District 56, however, scored below the state average on both assets of the category.
To view the full report, go to www.screportcards.com.
(District 55 did not respond when asked for comment for this story)
