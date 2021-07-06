The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC recently announced that the following students from Laurens County made the Dean’s List during the Spring 2021 semester:
Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court, S.C.
Mr. Victor Antonio Barcenas, of Cross Hill, S.C.
Mr. Jacob Reeves Bridges, of Gray Court, S.C.
Mr. Matthew James Duncan, of Clinton, S.C.
Ms. Gabriella Morgan Evans, of Clinton, S.C.
Ms. Abbiegail Suzanna Hudson, of Gray Court, S.C.
Ms. Mary Grace Johnson, of Clinton, S.C.
Ms. Rebecca Lauren McCurry, of Gray Court, S.C.
Mr. Justin Curtis Nobles, of Cross Hill, S.C.
Ms. Carleigh Wren Owens, of Gray Court, S.C.
Ms. Ruta Gautam Patel, of Laurens, S.C.
Mr. Isaac John Ray, of Clinton, S.C.
Mr. Dillon Joshua Snead, of Clinton, S.C.
Ms. Brooke Whitnell Tallman, of Clinton, S.C.
