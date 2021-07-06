PC banner

The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC recently announced that the following students from Laurens County made the Dean’s List during the Spring 2021 semester:

 

  • Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court, S.C.

  • Mr. Victor Antonio Barcenas, of Cross Hill, S.C.

  • Mr. Jacob Reeves Bridges, of Gray Court, S.C.

  • Mr. Matthew James Duncan, of Clinton, S.C.

  • Ms. Gabriella Morgan Evans, of Clinton, S.C.

  • Ms. Abbiegail Suzanna Hudson, of Gray Court, S.C.

  • Ms. Mary Grace Johnson, of Clinton, S.C.

  • Ms. Rebecca Lauren McCurry, of Gray Court, S.C.

  • Mr. Justin Curtis Nobles, of Cross Hill, S.C.

  • Ms. Carleigh Wren Owens, of Gray Court, S.C.

  • Ms. Ruta Gautam Patel, of Laurens, S.C.

  • Mr. Isaac John Ray, of Clinton, S.C.

  • Mr. Dillon Joshua Snead, of Clinton, S.C.

  • Ms. Brooke Whitnell Tallman, of Clinton, S.C.