PC banner

The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC recently recognized the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2020 semester: 

  • Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court

  • Mr. Victor Antonio Barcenas, of Cross Hill

  • Ms. Tysheika Nikia Boyd, of Clinto

  • Mr. Austin Ryan Caughman, of Clinton

  • Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens

  • Mr. Jonas Davis Ha, of Gray Court

  • Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, of Gray Court

  • Ms. Carleigh Wren Owens, of Gray Court

 