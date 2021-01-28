The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC recently recognized the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2020 semester:
Mr. James Wilson Armstrong, of Gray Court
Mr. Victor Antonio Barcenas, of Cross Hill
Ms. Tysheika Nikia Boyd, of Clinton
Mr. Austin Ryan Caughman, of Clinton
Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens
Mr. Jonas Davis Ha, of Gray Court
Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, of Gray Court
Ms. Carleigh Wren Owens, of Gray Court
