Presbyterian College recently recognized Laurens County students for making The President's List during the spring 2021 semester.
The President’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.
Ms. Kenedie Taylor Conaway, of Clinton
Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens
Mr. Jonas David Ha, of Gray Court
Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, of Gray Court
Ms. Mary Katherine Kelly, of Clinton
Ms. Skylar Nicole Leopard, of Gray Court
Ms. Melody Hope Moore, of Gray Court
