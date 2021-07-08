Presbyterian College to host “Evolution: Of Origin and Form” art exhibit

 

Presbyterian College recently recognized Laurens County students for making The President's List during the spring 2021 semester.

The President’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for a semester. 

  • Ms. Kenedie Taylor Conaway, of Clinton

  • Ms. McKenzie Grace Edmisten, of Laurens 

  • Mr. Jonas David Ha, of Gray Court

  • Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores,  of Gray Court

  • Ms. Mary Katherine Kelly, of Clinton

  • Ms. Skylar Nicole Leopard, of Gray Court

  • Ms. Melody Hope Moore, of Gray Court 