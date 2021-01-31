The President’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.
PC recently recognized the following students for making the President’s List during the Fall 2020 semester:
Ms. Payton Elizabeth Alexander, from Fountain Inn
Ms. Lexi Ann Dickerson, from Laurens
Ms. Vanessa Huerta-Flores, from Gray Court
Ms. Skylar Nicole Leopard, from Gray Court
Ms. Melody Hope Moore, from Gray Court
Mr. Justin Curtis Nobles, from Cross Hill
