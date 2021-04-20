Students from Laurens District 55 and 56 recently attended Be Pro Be Proud at Piedmont Technical College CAM campus in Laurens.
District 55 and 56 students got to participate in simulations in welding, fork lift driving, tractor trailer truck driving and much more. Students also toured the campus.
Be Pro Be Proud drives across SC to provide students with simulated experiences in hopes of helping them form a career path.
Be Pro Be Proud is a resource for discovering what type of training is needed in a career path, where to get that training, and then where and how to find a career in that path.
Matt Wiggins from the SC Department of Commerce set this up for both Laurens 55 and Laurens 56.
“Students had a blast on their first field trip post-covid,” said District 55’s GCDF/Work Based Learning Coordinator Dabs Davis.
