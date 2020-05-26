After Governor Henry McMaster gave the go-ahead, the Laurens and Clinton YMCA’s opened their doors to members on Monday, May 18.
Phase one has several modifications from the normal rules and regulations that the YMCA enforces. There will only be five persons allowed per 1,000 square feet. Equipment that could not be moved has every other machine blocked off to allow social distancing. Showers, steam rooms, and saunas are not to be used during phase one.
YMCA to YMCA reciprocity is not being allowed. Complimentary child watch is not open at either facility during phase one of reopening. Both YMCAs’ are making the recommended adjustments for their camp children’s safety.
The Clinton Family YMCA will be reopening its pool on May 26. This will be open for “lap swim” by appointment. Their weight room is also open by appointment only. The gym will be open for walking only; no basketball will be permitted.
The Clinton Y will also be offering some group classes, limited to 10 people. Temperatures will be taken for members and employees. If a person’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they will not be permitted to enter the facility.
The Laurens YMCA will not be opening its pool at this time. Members are asked to check-in through the check-in window with their membership cards and will be asked health-related questions before being permitted to enter.
The Laurens Y is not offering group classes or personal training at this time. The gym will not be open during phase one and will be used to help accommodate summer camp children.
Laurens will also be doing “Flags for our Heroes” beginning with Memorial Day. The flags are flown outside of the YMCA during May, June, July, and November and can be sponsored for $25. Each flag comes with its own story, display tags identifying the person who sponsored the flag and the flag’s honoree. Past and present military, firefighters, police officers, EMT, and for the first time, essential personnel that dedicated their time to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic are those eligible to have a flag sponsored in their honor. The honoree or their family will receive their flag at the end of the year.
