The hold status at Laurens District 55 High School was lifted at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Officials had implemented a schoolwide hold at approximately 11:30 a.m. due to threatening comments circulating throughout the school.
“Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent.
The superintendent said that the district is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student and that any action taken by law enforcement is separate from the school district.
Thomas added, “We are very appreciative of the quick response by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and their continued efforts to assist the school district in providing for the safety of our school community.”
